Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $50,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

