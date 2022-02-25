Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Nabors Industries worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $125.85 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

