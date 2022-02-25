Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,834 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

