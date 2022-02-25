Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,085 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 397,196 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.67 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

