Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 263.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

