Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $588.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

