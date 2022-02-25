Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 36,694 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,694 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

