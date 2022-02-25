Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 274.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

