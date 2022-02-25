Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 683.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 257,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PDCO stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

