Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 70,214 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 147,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

