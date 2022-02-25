Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.33 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

