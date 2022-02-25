Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $114.42 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

