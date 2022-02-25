Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 6,100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 678,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,767,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.