Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 576.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $91,212,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $581.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,430. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

