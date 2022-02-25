Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,968,000 after buying an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,068. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

