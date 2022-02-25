Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 208,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 167,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,562,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

