Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 14,600 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.25. 199,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,794. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

