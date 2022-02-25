Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 3,200 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameresco makes up 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.86% of Ameresco worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. boosted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

