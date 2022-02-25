Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,192,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,312,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

