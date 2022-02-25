Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the period. onsemi makes up approximately 1.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.17% of onsemi worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in onsemi by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 73,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

