Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

