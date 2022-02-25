Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

AMZN stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,021.27. 67,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3,322.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

