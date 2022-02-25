Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $22.27 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.65% of Itron worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

