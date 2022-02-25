Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $23.01 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in PayPal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 7,061.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 71,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 646,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

