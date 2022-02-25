Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $32.57 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.32% of First Solar worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,190. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

