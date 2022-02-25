Guinness Asset Management LTD Invests $71.24 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,239,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,341. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

