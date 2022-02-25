Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.01. 1,957,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.