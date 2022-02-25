Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $274.55. 23,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

