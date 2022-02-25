Guinness Asset Management LTD Makes New $22.45 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,445,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,626. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

