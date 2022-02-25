Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 16,545 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

