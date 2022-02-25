Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 4,500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

