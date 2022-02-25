Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,961 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,811,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 86,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 322,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

