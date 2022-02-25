Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $110.47. 289,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,037,162. The firm has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

