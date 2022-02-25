Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.85% of TPI Composites worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TPI Composites by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,962. The stock has a market cap of $419.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

