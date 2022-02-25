Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 9,234 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 648,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.11 and its 200-day moving average is $326.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

