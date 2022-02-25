Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $8,962,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 121,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,436,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

