Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,188 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $581.10. 45,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,430. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.