Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.79. 322,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

