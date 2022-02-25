Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 111 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,020.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,322.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

