Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $6.88 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $353.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.54. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

