Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.