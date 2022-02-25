Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.19 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,966 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $460.97. 50,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,704. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $516.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

