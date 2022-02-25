Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 297,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,181,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

