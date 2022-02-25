Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.74 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 60,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,662,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $237.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,924,531. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average of $253.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.