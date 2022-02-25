Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,605. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

