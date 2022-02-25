Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 5,042 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 356,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,172,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,815,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

