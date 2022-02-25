Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 121,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,439. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

