Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $7,114.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,806,073 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

