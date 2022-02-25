H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$2.28. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 153,546 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEO. Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$222.32 million and a P/E ratio of 70.57.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

