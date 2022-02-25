Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $745,390.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.80 or 0.06876729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,913.88 or 1.00044795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

